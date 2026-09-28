Illegal hunt in Alamo leaves 23-year-old dead, man charged

The Brief A 23-year-old man was killed during an illegal hunting outing involving five adults in Wheeler County on Saturday. Authorities arrested 57-year-old Howard Benjie Hartley on charges including felony involuntary manslaughter and illegal deer hunting. State game wardens and critical incident investigators are examining the early morning shooting near Spring Hill Road.



Game wardens are investigating an illegal late-night hunting incident that left a 23-year-old man dead and led to felony charges against a Glenwood man in Wheeler County.

What we know:

State game wardens arrested 57-year-old Howard Benjie Hartley of Glenwood following a deadly shooting near Spring Hill Road in Alamo.

Officers charged Hartley with felony involuntary manslaughter, hunting deer at night, hunting from a motor vehicle and hunting big game from a public road, according to state officials.

The shooting happened Saturday around 3:30 a.m. during an illegal hunting trip involving five adults.

The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office called in the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division to investigate after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed.

The Department of Natural Resources' Critical Incident Reconstruction Team is currently leading the investigation.

State officials said additional details will be made public as they become available.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the name of the 23-year-old man who died.

Authorities have also not detailed what led up to the gunshot or identified the other three adults present.