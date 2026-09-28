Smoke diverts Delta flight to Portugal; 4 taken to hospital

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The Brief A Delta flight from Barcelona to Boston diverted to Porto, Portugal, on Sunday after smoke was reported in the cabin. The Airbus A330 landed safely, and passengers received medical attention after landing. Portuguese authorities said four people were taken to a hospital with minor smoke inhalation injuries.



A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Boston made an emergency landing in Portugal on Sunday after smoke was reported in the cabin, according to Reuters.

What we know:

Flight DL251 was traveling from Barcelona, Spain, when it diverted to Porto’s Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport. Delta said the plane landed safely after a reported mechanical issue. Portuguese emergency officials said smoke in the cabin prompted the diversion.

Passengers treated after landing

What we know:

Portuguese emergency authorities later told the Lusa news agency that 14 people received medical attention and four passengers were taken to a Porto hospital for smoke inhalation. Their injuries were described as minor.

An earlier count given to Reuters listed eight passengers treated at the airport and three taken to a hospital.

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What we don't know:

The cause of the smoke had not been determined as of Monday morning.

Delta Air Lines is based in Atlanta, Georgia.