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Smoke diverts Delta flight to Portugal; 4 taken to hospital

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Delta
Published September 28, 2026 9:02 AM EDT
Published September 28, 2026 9:02 AM EDT
article

A Boeing 737-932ER operated by Delta Airlines takes off. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A Delta flight from Barcelona to Boston diverted to Porto, Portugal, on Sunday after smoke was reported in the cabin.
    • The Airbus A330 landed safely, and passengers received medical attention after landing.
    • Portuguese authorities said four people were taken to a hospital with minor smoke inhalation injuries.

A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Boston made an emergency landing in Portugal on Sunday after smoke was reported in the cabin, according to Reuters.

What we know:

Flight DL251 was traveling from Barcelona, Spain, when it diverted to Porto’s Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport. Delta said the plane landed safely after a reported mechanical issue. Portuguese emergency officials said smoke in the cabin prompted the diversion.

Passengers treated after landing

What we know:

Portuguese emergency authorities later told the Lusa news agency that 14 people received medical attention and four passengers were taken to a Porto hospital for smoke inhalation. Their injuries were described as minor. 

An earlier count given to Reuters listed eight passengers treated at the airport and three taken to a hospital. 

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What we don't know:

The cause of the smoke had not been determined as of Monday morning.

Delta Air Lines is based in Atlanta, Georgia. 

The Source

  • Information for above story came from articles published by Reuters and Diário de Notícias da Madeira, a Portuguese newspaper based in Madeira (links above). This story was written in Atlanta. 

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