Smoke diverts Delta flight to Portugal; 4 taken to hospital
A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Boston made an emergency landing in Portugal on Sunday after smoke was reported in the cabin, according to Reuters.
What we know:
Flight DL251 was traveling from Barcelona, Spain, when it diverted to Porto’s Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport. Delta said the plane landed safely after a reported mechanical issue. Portuguese emergency officials said smoke in the cabin prompted the diversion.
Passengers treated after landing
What we know:
Portuguese emergency authorities later told the Lusa news agency that 14 people received medical attention and four passengers were taken to a Porto hospital for smoke inhalation. Their injuries were described as minor.
An earlier count given to Reuters listed eight passengers treated at the airport and three taken to a hospital.
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What we don't know:
The cause of the smoke had not been determined as of Monday morning.
Delta Air Lines is based in Atlanta, Georgia.