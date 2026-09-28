15 children found living in 'deplorable' Marietta apartment

The Brief Marietta police arrested three parents after a DFCS referral led authorities to 18 people living in a two-bedroom apartment. Authorities found 15 children living in deplorable conditions at the Bells Ferry Road complex before arresting the adults. Ashley Jackson, Derrick Jackson and Briana Reynolds face multiple felony child cruelty and drug charges.



Marietta police arrested three parents after a welfare check at a two-bedroom apartment revealed 15 children living in deplorable conditions.

What we know:

DFCS staff called the Marietta Police Department last week for assistance with a welfare check regarding two children at an apartment complex at 1955 Bells Ferry Road.

Detectives immediately began seeking a search warrant after failing to make contact with an adult inside.

Before officers obtained the search warrant, 15 children between the ages of 1 and 17 walked out of the home.

DFCS staff relocated all 15 children into safe environments.

Roughly three hours after officers arrived, 40-year-old Ashley Jackson, 41-year-old Derrick Jackson and 36-year-old Briana Reynolds arrived at the scene.

The three adults explained to officers that they were the biological parents.

Once detectives secured the search warrant, they confirmed 18 people were living in the two-bedroom apartment in deplorable conditions. Police transported the three adults to MPD headquarters for interviews before filing formal charges.

Ashley Jackson was charged with first-degree cruelty to children, second-degree cruelty to children and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Derrick Jackson was charged with first-degree cruelty to children, second-degree cruelty to children, misdemeanor marijuana possession and crossing the guard line.

Briana Reynolds was charged with first-degree cruelty to children, second-degree cruelty to children and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific nature of the original allegations made in the DFCS referral.

Authorities have also not released details regarding where the children were relocated or their current physical conditions.