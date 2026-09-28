Arrest made after man found dead near Historic Fourth Ward Park

The Brief Homicide investigators arrested Alexander Kelly in connection with a fatal weekend shooting on Angier Ave NE. Officers found a man shot to death early Saturday morning at a residence in Atlanta's Fourth Ward. Kelly faces multiple charges including murder and aggravated assault following his arrest.



A 26-year-old man faces a murder charge after another man was found shot to death near the Historic Fourth Ward Park.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to a call regarding a person shot at 664 Angier Ave NE, near Historic Fourth Ward Park and just west of the Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail, around 4:53 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, first responders found an adult man with a gunshot wound, and medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators later obtained arrest warrants for 26-year-old Alexander Kelly.

RELATED: Man found shot to death near Historic Fourth Ward Park, police say

Officers took Kelly into custody without incident and booked him into the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or detailed what led up to the shooting.

Homicide investigators continue to work to determine the full circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.