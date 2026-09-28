Voter registration in Georgia: Party leaders focus on turnout strategy
ATLANTA - Political party leaders in Georgia are ramping up voter mobilization strategies as the deadline to register to vote approaches.
Georgia voter mobilization effort
What we know:
Democratic leaders held a news conference at the State Capitol to urge citizens to complete voter registration plans before early voting begins.
Democratic Party Chair Charlie Bailey emphasized that driving voter turnout remains key across all state contests, including down-ballot positions and top-level offices.
State Rep. Shea Roberts stated that community participation at the ballot box is critical for this election cycle.
Republican Party Chair Josh McKoon said the state GOP is actively targeting past voters to ensure strong turnout at polling sites.
Party leaders on both sides acknowledge that voter turnout strategies will directly influence election night results in this competitive battleground state.
Voting preparation and timeline
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed final voter registration numbers or turnout projections ahead of the registration deadline.
Specific total turnout figures for early voting periods remain undetermined until voting begins.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Democratic Party Chair Charlie Bailey, State Rep. Shea Roberts, and Republican Party Chair Josh McKoon, who provided comments during political events at the Georgia State Capitol.