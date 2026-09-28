Atlanta City Council: $68M jail sale passes committee
ATLANTA - The Atlanta City Council's Public Safety Committee approved a $68 million deal to sell the city jail to Fulton County despite strong pushback from community activists and legal advocacy groups.
Proposal moves to Finance Committee
What we know:
The measure passed through committee with a 4-2 vote, clearing a key hurdle for Fulton County to acquire the Atlanta City Detention Center.
Officials from the Southern Center for Human Rights, PlayFairATL, Black Futurist Group, Community over Cages and the American Civil Liberties Union voiced opposition during the meeting, pointing out that Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat has failed to comply with a federal consent decree at the main Rice Street jail.
Opponents argued that handing a second facility to a department already facing severe staffing shortages makes little sense.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear if Fulton County leadership can secure the necessary staffing and operational funding required to run the expanded space safely.
City officials have also not detailed final staffing transition plans for current city detention center employees.
Council members voice strong opposition
What they're saying:
Two council members broke ranks with the majority to vote against the multimillion-dollar sale.
Councilman Antonio Lewis questioned the urgency of the transaction.
"The letters we received today from our DA, our solicitor and our Sheriff, in these letters they don't even say we need to do it now," Lewis said.
Councilman Michael Julian Bond also voted against the measure, comparing the loss of city control over the facility to a scene from "The Dark Knight" where giving up control undermines the citizens of Atlanta.
Next steps in approval process
What's next:
The proposed sale moves to the Finance Committee for a vote on Wednesday. If approved there, the full Atlanta City Council will consider final approval for the $68 million transfer.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5 reporter Aungelique Proctor, who covered the Public Safety Committee meeting, as well as public statements from Atlanta City Council members.