Atlanta City Council: $68M jail sale passes committee

The Brief The Atlanta Public Safety Committee approved the $68 million sale of the city detention center to Fulton County in a 4-2 vote. Human rights organizations oppose the deal over staffing concerns and unfulfilled consent decrees at the county's Rice Street facility. The proposed deal next heads to the Finance Committee for a vote on Wednesday.



The Atlanta City Council's Public Safety Committee approved a $68 million deal to sell the city jail to Fulton County despite strong pushback from community activists and legal advocacy groups.

Proposal moves to Finance Committee

What we know:

The measure passed through committee with a 4-2 vote, clearing a key hurdle for Fulton County to acquire the Atlanta City Detention Center.

Officials from the Southern Center for Human Rights, PlayFairATL, Black Futurist Group, Community over Cages and the American Civil Liberties Union voiced opposition during the meeting, pointing out that Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat has failed to comply with a federal consent decree at the main Rice Street jail.

Opponents argued that handing a second facility to a department already facing severe staffing shortages makes little sense.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if Fulton County leadership can secure the necessary staffing and operational funding required to run the expanded space safely.

City officials have also not detailed final staffing transition plans for current city detention center employees.

Council members voice strong opposition

What they're saying:

Two council members broke ranks with the majority to vote against the multimillion-dollar sale.

Councilman Antonio Lewis questioned the urgency of the transaction.

"The letters we received today from our DA, our solicitor and our Sheriff, in these letters they don't even say we need to do it now," Lewis said.

Councilman Michael Julian Bond also voted against the measure, comparing the loss of city control over the facility to a scene from "The Dark Knight" where giving up control undermines the citizens of Atlanta.

Next steps in approval process

What's next:

The proposed sale moves to the Finance Committee for a vote on Wednesday. If approved there, the full Atlanta City Council will consider final approval for the $68 million transfer.