Loganville man arrested with drone, drugs in alleged prison drop scheme

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The Brief A Loganville man was arrested Friday night during a traffic stop in Monroe County, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies found a drone, machetes, 29 cellphones, and a stash of drugs inside his van, investigators said. Jalen Jones faces multiple trafficking charges after deputies suspect the items were meant for a prison drop.



A Loganville man was arrested in Monroe County after a traffic stop uncovered drugs, weapons, and a drone for an alleged prison contraband drop, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

Deputies pulled over a Dodge Caravan around 8:25 p.m. on Friday. When a deputy smelled marijuana, officers searched the vehicle, the sheriff's office stated.

Inside, deputies found a massive stash of drugs and specialized equipment, including about 10.3 pounds of suspected marijuana, 325 grams of suspected marijuana wax, roughly 2.3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, around 12 grams of suspected fentanyl pills, a drone, four 18-inch machetes, knives, saw blades, high-potency pepper spray, 29 cellphones and other items.

Authorities said that deputies arrested the driver, Jalen Jones of Loganville. Investigators said the combination of drugs, weapons, and delivery equipment is consistent with contraband drops into state prisons.

Jones was booked into the Monroe County Jail on multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana, along with possession of tools for the commission of a crime. He is being held without bond.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested a Loganville man Friday night during an alleged prison contraband drop investigation. (Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

Deputies have not said which prison or facility Jones was allegedly targeting.

Authorities have also not specified if Jones was working alone or operating as part of a larger smuggling network.