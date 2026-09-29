New Georgia 'I Voted' sticker debuting for early voting

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The Brief Georgia voters will receive a new "I Voted" sticker designed by artist Steve Penley during the General Election. Five million stickers featuring the custom artwork will be distributed across all 159 counties. Voters can get the new sticker when early voting begins Oct. 13.



Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Tuesday that state polling places will offer a new, custom-designed "I Voted" sticker for voters during the General Election.

What we know:

Renowned Georgia artist Steve Penley created the exclusive artwork for the statewide release.

Five million stickers featuring Penley's design have been printed for distribution across all 159 Georgia counties.

Voters can pick up the new sticker starting Oct. 13 when early voting opens.

"Art has always been a powerful way to celebrate what makes Georgia special, and I’m honored to create a design that Georgians can take home with them from polls," said Penley, founder of Penley Art Co. "The "I Voted" sticker is a simple symbol, but it represents something important: that you showed up to make your voice heard."

"Voting is one of the easiest ways Georgians can make their voices heard, and this sticker gives voters a fun way to celebrate participating in democracy," Secretary Raffensperger said. "I hope Georgians will wear the sticker proudly and encourage their friends and family to do the same."

Voters can check their local polling information, voting hours, and sample ballots through the official Georgia My Voter Page portal.

Official statewide election details and schedules are accessible on the Georgia Secretary of State Website.

What we don't know:

Officials have not detailed if individual counties will continue offering traditional peach stickers alongside the new Penley artwork at polling locations.