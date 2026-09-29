Pilot airlifted after plane crash on Dixie Highway in Morgan County

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The Brief A biplane pilot was conscious and alert after crashing on Dixie Highway at Shoals Court while enroute to Madison Airport. Emergency crews airlifted the pilot to Grady Memorial Hospital, and utility crews are fixing downed power lines in Morgan County. Motorists can now travel through the area with caution as officials await FAA investigators to determine what caused the plane crash.



A pilot was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital after a biplane crash shut down Dixie Highway at Shoals Court.

What we know:

A Smith Pitts Special S-1 crashed in a field in Madison around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Only the pilot was on board the aircraft at the time of the incident, according to the FAA.

Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office are working to determine how the small aircraft went down while traveling toward Madison Airport.

Emergency personnel located the pilot conscious and alert at the scene before Life Flight transported them for medical treatment.

The roadway is now open to traffic, though drivers should use caution while power crews work on downed utility lines.

Sheriff's deputies remain on scene as they prepare for federal investigators to arrive.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity or current medical status of the pilot. Authorities have also not confirmed what caused the biplane to go down or how long utility repairs will take.

Federal Aviation Administration investigators are traveling to the scene to determine the exact cause of the crash.