Riley’s 3-run homer lifts Braves past Phillies in wild-card opener

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The Brief Austin Riley’s three-run homer in the eighth inning lifted Atlanta to a 5-3 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday. The Braves can clinch the best-of-three National League Wild Card Series with a win Wednesday. Michael Harris II had three hits, while Phillies starter Jesús Luzardo allowed one run over five innings.



Austin Riley gave the Braves a postseason breakthrough Tuesday, hitting a three-run homer in the eighth inning to turn a deficit into a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Atlanta now leads the best-of-three National League Wild Card Series and can advance with another win Wednesday.

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Riley delivers against Phillies closer

Philadelphia turned to All-Star closer Jhoan Duran, who had allowed just two home runs in 61 regular-season appearances. Michael Harris II singled, and Duran hit Ozzie Albies with a pitch before Riley drove the go-ahead homer over the right-center field wall.

Harris finished with three hits. Duran took the loss.

Riley’s decisive swing followed a frustrating regular season in which he hit .219 with 19 home runs.

Luzardo returns after shoulder trouble

Sale faced Phillies left-hander Jesús Luzardo, who had missed time late in the regular season with left shoulder inflammation.

Luzardo’s shoulder trouble had previously prompted Philadelphia to scratch him from a scheduled Saturday start during a September series against Atlanta. In Tuesday’s playoff opener, he allowed one run over five innings, throwing 77 pitches despite expectations of a shortened outing.

Another comeback in the rivalry

Tuesday’s rally followed another comeback victory over Philadelphia during the regular season. In a September series opener, Drake Baldwin hit an RBI double in the 11th inning to score Ha-Seong Kim and give Atlanta a 6-5 win.

The Braves had tied that game in the ninth, then erased another deficit in the 11th before Baldwin’s winning hit. Riley also homered in that victory, which extended Atlanta’s division lead over Philadelphia to five games at the time.

The Braves are now trying to change the outcome of their recent postseason meetings with the Phillies. Philadelphia eliminated Atlanta in the 2022 and 2023 National League Division Series and also won their matchup in the 1993 National League Championship Series.

The next game is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Truist Park.