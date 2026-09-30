Families escape overnight apartment fire in southwest Atlanta

The Brief Residents escaped before firefighters arrived at an apartment fire on Old Mill Road early Wednesday. Six units were evacuated, four burned and five families were affected. The Red Cross was helping some families left without a place to stay.



Families escaped an apartment fire in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday, but the damage left residents without a place to stay.

What we know:

The fire broke out just after midnight at a complex in the 2600 block of Old Mill Road. Firefighters encountered heavy flames and smoke coming from the second floor, with the fire spreading into the attic.

Everyone living in the building got out before crews arrived.

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Firefighters work to stop flames from spreading

What they're saying:

The size of the apartment complex complicated efforts to establish a water supply, requiring firefighters to run a long stretch of hose to reach the building.

Crews alternated between fighting the fire from inside and working from outside as conditions changed. They also cut an opening across the roof, a technique called a trench cut, to help keep the attic fire from spreading through the building.

Five families affected

Fire officials said six apartments were evacuated, four units burned and five families were affected.

Red Cross workers remained there to help some of the displaced families.

What we don't know:

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing news stories. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.