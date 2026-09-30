Atlanta student taken to hospital after reported vape use at high school

The Brief A high school student experienced a medical emergency after reportedly using a vape pen. The school nurse called 911, but the student’s parents took the student to the hospital. School officials reminded families that vapes and other prohibited items can lead to disciplinary action.



A high school student was taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency following reported vape pen use, according to Atlanta Public School officials.

The student, who is in the 9th grade, reportedly took a hit off the vape in the school bathroom and then became unconscious, a family member told FOX 5 Atlanta.

Nurse called 911

What we know:

The student was taken to the school nurse, who called 911. A Grady ambulance was dispatched, but the student’s parents took the student to the hospital instead.

The student is recovering. Details about the symptoms and what was in the vape pen were not provided.

School reiterates policy

What they're saying:

School officials emphasized the district’s zero-tolerance policy for drug paraphernalia, including vapes, and tobacco products. Students found with prohibited substances or items face disciplinary action.