Man found shot dead on Rabun County road; suspect charged with murder

The Brief Casey Ramey, 34, faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in a fatal shooting Tuesday in Clayton. Deputies found Matthew Scott Webb, 31, unresponsive in the roadway on Sutton Lane. Authorities said the men knew each other, and the investigation remains active.



A Clayton man has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault after another man was found shot to death on a Rabun County roadway Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Casey Ramey, 34, was detained without incident at the scene and later arrested following further investigation.

Man found dead on Sutton Lane

What we know:

Rabun County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the Sutton Lane area on Sept. 29. They found Matthew Scott Webb, 31, of Clayton, lying unresponsive in the roadway with gunshot wounds.

Rabun County Coroner Sam Beck pronounced Webb dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office.

Suspect arrested at the scene

What they determined:

Investigators determined that Ramey and Webb knew each other. Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting.

Deputies secured the scene, and investigators with the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Division continued the investigation. Ramey was taken to the Rabun County Detention Center, and arrest warrants were secured on the two charges.

GBI assisting with investigation

What's next:

GBI agents responded to process the crime scene and assist sheriff’s investigators.

The investigation remains active. Once it is completed, the case will be submitted to the Mountain Judicial Circuit district attorney for prosecution.