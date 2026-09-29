Man sentenced for 2025 killing of parking service worker over boot fee

The Brief Otis Blakes was sentenced to life plus five years in prison for the murder of parking attendant Kirwin Hinds. The district attorney's office said Blakes shot Hinds in the head as Hinds attempted to remove a boot from a vehicle in July 2025. Body camera footage captured the fatal confrontation at an Atlanta apartment complex.



A 34-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for shooting and killing a parking services employee who was attempting to remove a boot from a vehicle last year, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office.

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly after 7:00 a.m. on July 19, 2025, at an apartment complex on the 2300 block of Peachwood Circle in northeast DeKalb County.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man killed near NE DeKalb County apartment complex; 2 arrested

The DeKalb County District Attorney's Office said 47-year-old Kirwin Hinds, an employee with Empire Parking Services, was dispatched to the complex to remove a boot from a vehicle parked in a handicap space.

Body camera footage worn by Hinds showed 30-year-old Christopher Blakes yelling at Hinds to remove the boot, the district attorney's office said. When Hinds requested payment for the boot removal fee, a physical struggle ensued, knocking Christopher Blakes to the ground.

Otis Blakes and Christopher Blakes. Photos courtesy of DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

During the altercation, Otis Blakes approached the men and shot Hinds in the head. Hinds was unarmed and died at the scene, prosecutors added.

Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department arrested both men at the scene. Christopher Blakes faces outstanding misdemeanor charges for simple battery and disorderly conduct.

A DeKalb County Superior Court judge sentenced Otis Blakes to life in prison plus five years following his conviction on malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and firearm charges.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if Christopher Blakes intended to pay the fee before escalating or if he refused from the start.