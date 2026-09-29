DeKalb weighs public property camping ban amid homelessness debate
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County leaders have delayed a vote on a proposal to ban urban camping on public property throughout the county.
DeKalb County considers urban camping ban
What we know:
The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners tabled a vote Tuesday on a proposed ordinance that would ban urban camping on public property.
Commissioner Nicole Massiah sponsors the measure. The proposal would make it illegal to camp in a manner that obstructs public property or interferes with entering and exiting public spaces, such as sidewalks.
Supporters say the proposal seeks to balance public safety with the needs of unhoused residents, distinguishing between people experiencing homelessness and individuals who pose safety threats through harassment or drifting.
Local advocate Gregory White, executive director of the nonprofit A Home for Everyone in DeKalb, criticize the language as vague. White worries law enforcement officers will face pressure to arrest people who have nowhere else to go.
The backstory:
Princess Walton, who has lived on the streets for more than five years, fears that the proposal would mean unhoused residents would face arrest up simply for trying to survive.
Commissioner Ted Terry proposed withdrawing the measure and expanding diversion centers to direct individuals struggling with mental health or substance use toward treatment, housing, and self-sufficiency.
Diversion centers proposed as alternative approach
What we don't know:
Commissioner Massiah did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
What's next:
The Public Safety Committee will review the proposal on Tuesday, Oct. 6. The full DeKalb County Board of Commissioners could vote on the measure on Oct. 13.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from statements and legislative filings from the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners, quotes from Commissioner Ted Terry, comments from Gregory White of A Home for Everyone in DeKalb, interviews conducted by FOX 5 reporter Christopher King, and personal accounts from DeKalb County resident Princess Walton.