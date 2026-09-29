DeKalb weighs public property camping ban amid homelessness debate

The Brief DeKalb County commissioners tabled a vote on a proposed ordinance that would ban urban camping on public property across the county. Supporters argue the ban is necessary for public safety. Critics and warn it could criminalize homelessness. The measure will go to the Public Safety Committee on Tuesday before a potential full board vote on Oct. 13.



DeKalb County leaders have delayed a vote on a proposal to ban urban camping on public property throughout the county.

DeKalb County considers urban camping ban

What we know:

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners tabled a vote Tuesday on a proposed ordinance that would ban urban camping on public property.

Commissioner Nicole Massiah sponsors the measure. The proposal would make it illegal to camp in a manner that obstructs public property or interferes with entering and exiting public spaces, such as sidewalks.

Supporters say the proposal seeks to balance public safety with the needs of unhoused residents, distinguishing between people experiencing homelessness and individuals who pose safety threats through harassment or drifting.

Local advocate Gregory White, executive director of the nonprofit A Home for Everyone in DeKalb, criticize the language as vague. White worries law enforcement officers will face pressure to arrest people who have nowhere else to go.

The backstory:

Princess Walton, who has lived on the streets for more than five years, fears that the proposal would mean unhoused residents would face arrest up simply for trying to survive.

Commissioner Ted Terry proposed withdrawing the measure and expanding diversion centers to direct individuals struggling with mental health or substance use toward treatment, housing, and self-sufficiency.

Diversion centers proposed as alternative approach

What we don't know:

Commissioner Massiah did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

What's next:

The Public Safety Committee will review the proposal on Tuesday, Oct. 6. The full DeKalb County Board of Commissioners could vote on the measure on Oct. 13.