Sensory-friendly hours launched at North Georgia State Fair

The Brief The North Georgia State Fair added sensory-friendly hours to its annual Special Population Day on Tuesday. Organizers dimmed lights, turned off music, and kept lines short to accommodate guests with sensory sensitivities. Piedmont Church provided dozens of volunteers, and there was a special dinner for visitors.



The 94th North Georgia State Fair introduced sensory-friendly hours on Tuesday, giving guests with sensory sensitivities a quieter, less chaotic carnival experience in Cobb County.

Cobb County fair accommodations

What we know:

The North Georgia State Fair welcomed hundreds of guests to its long-running Special Population Day on Tuesday in Cobb County.

For the first time in event history, organizers designated specific hours with dimmed lights, muted music, and shorter lines.

Organizers set aside the time specifically for individuals with sensory sensitivities, running carnival rides without the usual flashing lights and loud music.

Special Population Day experience

What they're saying:

Casey Miller with the fair said the team wanted to reserve a specific window where guests could enjoy the carnival rides without sensory overload.

Guest Ryan Controy praised the setup, noting he enjoyed riding the Ferris wheel.

His mother, Shawna Controy, said turning down the sound and reducing crowd noise allowed her son to fully enjoy himself.

Local perspective:

Piedmont Church, an organization that has designed dozens of sensory rooms, supplied volunteers to assist visitors throughout the evening.

Marlon Longacre and volunteer James Choate said church members were eager to help make the day inclusive, adding that guests were also treated to dinner before heading home.

What we don't know:

Fair officials have not given an exact number of attendees, but say it was well into the hundreds.