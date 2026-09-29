Man killed after being hit on I-75 South in Atlanta, troopers say
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ATLANTA - A man was killed Tuesday evening after being hit while standing next to a disabled vehicle on I-75 South in Atlanta, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
What we know:
The deadly crash happened on I-75 South near Cleveland Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said a green SUV broke down and was blocking the center lane when a black sedan hit the SUV and a man standing outside of it.
Paramedics took the man to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died. The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries, and was also taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
GSP has not released the man's identity.
The Source: Information in this story came directly from the Georgia State Patrol.