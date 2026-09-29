Police investigating double shooting in Glenrose Heights neighborhood

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The Brief Two people were shot near Oak Drive SW and Empire Boulevard SW in Atlanta on Tuesday evening, according to police. Officers found a man and a woman who had been shot. Police said both victims were taken to the hospital. Authorities have not released the current medical conditions of the victims at this time. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.



Atlanta police are investigating after two people were shot in the Glenrose Heights neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Oak Drive SW and Empire Boulevard SW.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman who had been shot.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names or current medical conditions of the victims.

Investigators have not disclosed details regarding a potential suspect, what led up to the gunfire, or if any arrests have been made.