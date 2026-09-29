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Police investigating double shooting in Glenrose Heights neighborhood

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
SW Atlanta
Published September 29, 2026 8:11 PM EDT
Published September 29, 2026 8:11 PM EDT
article

Atlanta police investigate a shooting near Oak Drive SW and Empire Boulevard SW in Glenrose Heights on Tuesday evening. (Credit: FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief

    • Two people were shot near Oak Drive SW and Empire Boulevard SW in Atlanta on Tuesday evening, according to police.
    • Officers found a man and a woman who had been shot. Police said both victims were taken to the hospital.
    • Authorities have not released the current medical conditions of the victims at this time. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after two people were shot in the Glenrose Heights neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Oak Drive SW and Empire Boulevard SW.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman who had been shot.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names or current medical conditions of the victims.

Investigators have not disclosed details regarding a potential suspect, what led up to the gunfire, or if any arrests have been made.

The Source: Information in this story was provided directly by the Atlanta Police Department. 

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