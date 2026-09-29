Police investigating double shooting in Glenrose Heights neighborhood
article
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after two people were shot in the Glenrose Heights neighborhood on Tuesday evening.
What we know:
Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Oak Drive SW and Empire Boulevard SW.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman who had been shot.
The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the names or current medical conditions of the victims.
Investigators have not disclosed details regarding a potential suspect, what led up to the gunfire, or if any arrests have been made.
The Source: Information in this story was provided directly by the Atlanta Police Department.