Two deadly shootings within 36 hours shake southwest Atlanta complex

The Brief Two deadly shootings occurred at the same southwest Atlanta apartment complex in just over 36 hours. Residents at Hidden Pines Apartments said violence has forced children to stay inside, and many families plan to move. Atlanta Police have installed mobile surveillance cameras and are asking the community for help solving the crimes.



Two deadly shootings in just over 36 hours at a Southwest Atlanta apartment complex have left residents in fear and demanding better safety measures.

Shootings at Hidden Pines Apartments

What we know:

Atlanta Police are investigating two fatal shootings at Hidden Pines Apartments on Cushman Circle. A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in front of Building G around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the same area where 25-year-old Elijah Brookshire was killed around 2 p.m. Sunday. Brookshire was shot after an argument while children were playing nearby in broad daylight.

Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit investigators work behind privacy screening following the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Elijah Brookshire on Michael Langford Drive SW in Southwest Atlanta on September 27, 2026. (Atlanta Police Department)

Residents fear for children

What they're saying:

Residents expressed frustration over rising violence. Kat, a local resident, said children can no longer play outside without facing danger. "When the kids are out here playing they shoot in broad daylight. It's just too much. They really need to shut these parents down. They wonder why people don't want to pay. They are already raggedy," Kat said.

Another resident, Nay, expressed concern for her family's safety. "It is sad that our kids had to witness things that are so hatred and a crime like this. I just feel for our lives. I fear for our kids lives and I think this is not a safe environment for our kids to even be raised in," Nay said.

History of violent crimes

The backstory:

Residents said safety concerns existed long before the latest killings. Neighbors previously complained about a lack of security at the property.

Violence has previously impacted the neighborhood. In June 2025, 12-year-old Ja-Nylen Greggs was killed after getting caught in the crossfire by two gunmen.

Ja-Nylen Greggs, was killed at the Cushman Circle apartment back in June 2025. Greggs was caught in the crossfire after gunfire erupted between two groups at an apartment complex.

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Police search for suspects

What we don't know:

Police have not made any arrests in either shooting. Authorities have not released suspect details or identified potential motives.

Community's help requested

What's next:

Atlanta Police placed a mobile surveillance camera in the community to assist with deterring crime. Investigators are urging community members with information to come forward.

"Everybody knows something. The family is gonna know something. The people who live out here are gonna know something. A lot of people know exactly what happened out here. Somebody just needs to let us know what happened If you are tired of the violence," police said.

Tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling….