21-year-old killed in second shooting at Atlanta complex

The Brief Atlanta police responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex on Cushman Circle around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. One person was found dead. Police have not confirmed whether the person was shot. A man was fatally shot at the same complex Sunday. Police have not said whether the cases are connected.



A 21-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex where another man was fatally shot two days earlier.

What we know:

Police received a call about the shooting on Cushman Circle around 3:20 a.m. Officers found the man outside Building G and tried to save him, but he died at the scene, according to Atlanta Police Department. His name has not been released. Police said he was from the area.

Second fatal shooting in days

The backstory:

The shooting came two days after Elijah Brookshire, 26, was shot at the same complex. He died after leaving the scene Sunday. No one has been arrested in his killing, according to the latest update from police.

Investigators said it is too early to determine whether the deaths are connected. Detectives assigned to the two cases will work together as they examine that possibility.

Police said the lack of surveillance video at the complex has made it harder to establish what happened. The homicide commander urged anyone with information to contact investigators or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

Boy killed at complex in 2025

Dig deeper:

A 12-year-old boy, Ja-Nylen Greggs, was killed in crossfire at the same complex in June 2025. One person has been arrested in that case.

RELATED: Boy killed by crossfire in southwest Atlanta

This is a breaking news story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.