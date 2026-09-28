High school graduation rates hit record levels across Georgia

The Brief High school graduation rates in Georgia hit an all-time high, with metro Atlanta school districts reporting significant progress across multiple student groups. Atlanta Public Schools reached a 91.2% graduation rate, while DeKalb County Schools posted a record 83.3% rate for last May. Statewide data shows 88.5% of high school seniors graduated on time, reflecting a major increase over the past decade.



Atlanta Public Schools and DeKalb County Schools reported gains in high school graduation rates as new state education data shows Georgia's statewide average reaching a historic high.

Georgia education data

What we know:

Georgia Department of Education figures show 88.5% of high school seniors graduated on time, marking a record statewide performance.

Across the state, just under 150 schools recorded graduation rates at or above 90%.

Atlanta Public Schools reached a 91.2% graduation rate. Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson described the performance as evidence of momentum for the school system.

Metro school progress

What they're saying:

In DeKalb County, 83.3% of seniors graduated on time last May, marking the third consecutive year of record rates for the district.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Norman Sauce said nine subgroups improved their graduation rates from the previous year, with six subgroups reaching all-time highs.

Sauce emphasized that reaching the district's goal of a 90% graduation rate by 2030 requires a sustained community effort tailored to individual student needs.

State academic trends

What we don't know:

Education officials have not yet released full school-by-school breakdown metrics or specific subgroup performance numbers for all individual high schools across every district.

Statewide graduation growth

By the numbers:

Georgia's high school graduation rate has climbed 21.1% since 2011, when the state updated its calculation formula to align with federal guidelines. District leaders noted that while local gains are encouraging, efforts continue across metro area classrooms to maintain progress.