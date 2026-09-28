High school graduation rates hit record levels across Georgia
ATLANTA - Atlanta Public Schools and DeKalb County Schools reported gains in high school graduation rates as new state education data shows Georgia's statewide average reaching a historic high.
Georgia education data
What we know:
Georgia Department of Education figures show 88.5% of high school seniors graduated on time, marking a record statewide performance.
Across the state, just under 150 schools recorded graduation rates at or above 90%.
Atlanta Public Schools reached a 91.2% graduation rate. Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson described the performance as evidence of momentum for the school system.
Metro school progress
What they're saying:
In DeKalb County, 83.3% of seniors graduated on time last May, marking the third consecutive year of record rates for the district.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Norman Sauce said nine subgroups improved their graduation rates from the previous year, with six subgroups reaching all-time highs.
Sauce emphasized that reaching the district's goal of a 90% graduation rate by 2030 requires a sustained community effort tailored to individual student needs.
State academic trends
What we don't know:
Education officials have not yet released full school-by-school breakdown metrics or specific subgroup performance numbers for all individual high schools across every district.
Statewide graduation growth
By the numbers:
Georgia's high school graduation rate has climbed 21.1% since 2011, when the state updated its calculation formula to align with federal guidelines. District leaders noted that while local gains are encouraging, efforts continue across metro area classrooms to maintain progress.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Georgia Department of Education data releases, statements from Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson and DeKalb County Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Norman Sauce, as well as reporting by FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Hernan Gutierrez.