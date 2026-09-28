FBI offers $10K reward for suspect posing as officer in I-20 kidnapping

The Brief The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Julious Khalid. Authorities say Khalid and at least two other suspects impersonated police officers during an armed kidnapping on I-20 near Wesley Chapel Road. Investigators confirmed the suspects stole a large amount of money during the Aug. 7 shakedown.



Federal investigators are searching for a man accused of posing as a police officer to kidnap and extort a driver on Interstate 20.

FBI searches for fake police officer

What we know:

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to locate Julious Khalid. Federal agents say Khalid and at least two other suspects dressed up as law enforcement officers to pull over, kidnap, and extort a driver on I-20 near Wesley Chapel Road on Aug. 7.

According to Richard Bilson, assistant special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta's criminal branch, the group drove what appeared to be an unmarked police vehicle equipped with blue lights.

Suspects wearing what looked like police vests, belts, and masks pulled the victim over, pulled a gun when the driver did not get out, and placed the victim in handcuffs and the victim inside the fake police car before stealing a significant sum of money.

Suspect's background and remaining questions

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the other suspects involved in the scheme or confirmed if the victim knew the group. Investigators also have not disclosed the exact amount of money stolen.

The backstory:

In September 2023, Khalid spoke with FOX 5 as the president and founder of The Young Generation Movement, a non-profit dedicated to promoting wellness, entrepreneurship, and non-violence among youth. Bilson confirmed the man in that interview is the same suspect wanted in the kidnapping.

Khalid is 6-foot-1 and weighs 180 pounds. FBI officials consider him armed and dangerous and ask anyone with information to call 911 or contact the agency.