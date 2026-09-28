Landmark vacant building near Spaghetti Junction to get $53M makeover

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The Brief DeKalb County officials issued a land disturbance permit for the redevelopment of the long-vacant former Presidential Hotel near Spaghetti Junction. Aramar Investments plans a $53.3 million adaptive reuse project to convert the 14-story cylindrical tower into 282 market-rate residences. The proposed transformation of the landmark near I-85 and I-285 includes studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and penthouse apartments.



DeKalb County issued a land disturbance permit for a $53.3 million redevelopment project that will transform the vacant former Presidential Hotel into 282 market-rate residences near Spaghetti Junction.

Spaghetti Junction tower permit

What we know:

DeKalb County issued a Land Disturbance Permit for the site at 4001 Presidential Parkway near the I-85 and I-285 interchange.

The former 14-story hotel will undergo a complete interior renovation by Atlanta-based Aramar Investments, LLC, to create 282 market-rate apartments.

The existing reinforced-concrete structure has already been gutted in preparation for the complete renovation.

Presidential Parkway site details

By the numbers:

The $53.3 million adaptive reuse project covers approximately seven acres and 150,000 square feet of building space.

Plans include 76 studio units, 150 one-bedroom units, 52 two-bedroom units and four penthouses.

Project estimates show that more than 426,700 vehicles pass the prominent site each day.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ DeKalb County officials issued a land disturbance permit for Aramar Investments' $53.3 million project to convert the long-vacant former Presidential Hotel near Spaghetti Junction into 282 market-rate apartments in Atlanta on September 28, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

DeKalb hotel historical background

The backstory:

Built in 1973 as the Presidential Hotel, the landmark closed in 1987 after 14 years in operation.

It later reopened as the Ramada Perimeter Northeast and operated a ground-floor nightclub before subsequent owners pursued mixed office and residential uses.

The distinctive tower has remained unoccupied for more than a decade.

Community housing leadership response

What they're saying:

"This permit represents meaningful progress toward transforming one of DeKalb County’s most visible vacant properties into a productive residential community," said DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson.

District 1 Commissioner Robert Patrick noted that he has worked over the past six years on solutions for the property, saying, "What was once a significant eyesore at the gateway to DeKalb County along I-85 and I-285 north is ready for a new chapter."

Jacob Vallo, DeKalb County chief development officer, added that redeveloping the property turns a longstanding challenge into a productive asset and demonstrates market confidence in the county.

Next steps for construction

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact timeline for construction completion or when the new residences will open for leasing.