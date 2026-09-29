Georgia governor race: Jackson, Bottoms make separate appearances Monday

The Brief Republican Rick Jackson rallied with Gov. Brian Kemp in Forsyth on Monday, speaking about his goals for Georgia families, small businesses and children. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms discussed her priorities at an Atlanta forum, including an ethics proposal and resources for older Georgians. Bottoms criticized Jackson’s state business contracts. The claim was not addressed by Jackson in the campaign remarks included in this report.



Georgia’s two major-party candidates for governor appeared at separate events Monday as they made their cases to voters ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

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Jackson rallies in Forsyth

What they're saying:

Jackson, the Republican nominee, joined Gov. Kemp at a rally at the Monroe County Conference Center in Forsyth. Greg Dolezal, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, was among the other candidates in attendance.

Jackson told voters he wants to help Georgia families, small-business owners and children. He described his campaign as an opportunity to use his experience to serve others.

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"The state gave me a chance," Jackson said. "Now I feel a responsibility to take everything I have lived, everything I have learned and everything I have built and put it to work to help others."

Bottoms discusses ethics proposal in Atlanta

The other side:

Bottoms, the Democratic nominee, took part in a moderated conversation hosted by the Georgia Courier in Atlanta. Former CNN host Don Lemon led the discussion, which covered her priorities as governor and the stakes of the election.

RELATED: Bottoms pledges Medicaid expansion; candidates react to latest poll

Bottoms highlighted an ethics proposal that she said would require candidates to end their contracts with the state once they qualify to run for office. She criticized Jackson’s health care business and claimed he had extended a state contract into 2027 after saying he would unwind his business with the state. The transcript did not include a response from Jackson or documentation of the contract.

Bottoms also discussed plans to increase resources for older Georgians and protect voting integrity.

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