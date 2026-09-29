Man arrested after Dade County shooting investigation leads to manhunt

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The Brief A suspect is in custody following a Tuesday morning shooting and subsequent manhunt in Trenton, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. GBI agents identified 28-year-old Colbin Quinn Davis as the shooter and issued aggravated assault warrants, leading to a manhunt. The Dade County Sheriff's Office confirmed Davis is now in custody.



A man is in custody following a brief manhunt stemming from a shooting investigation on Tuesday morning in Dade County, according to the sheriff's office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at a home on the 400 block of Michael’s Road in Trenton.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Dade County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call for a person shot and found two men outside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics took both men to a regional hospital for medical treatment.

Investigators identified 28-year-old Colbin Quinn Davis of Trenton as the shooter and obtained warrants for aggravated assault. Authorities launched a manhunt for Davis, warning the public that he was armed and dangerous, while the U.S. Marshals Service offered a $4,000 reward for tips leading to his arrest.

The Dade County Sheriff's Office later confirmed Davis was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

The GBI did not release the victims' identities or their current conditions. Authorities have not disclosed what led to the gunfire.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI by calling 1-800-597-8477 or online here.