Man arrested after Dade County shooting investigation leads to manhunt
DADE COUNTY, Ga. - A man is in custody following a brief manhunt stemming from a shooting investigation on Tuesday morning in Dade County, according to the sheriff's office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at a home on the 400 block of Michael’s Road in Trenton.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Dade County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call for a person shot and found two men outside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics took both men to a regional hospital for medical treatment.
Investigators identified 28-year-old Colbin Quinn Davis of Trenton as the shooter and obtained warrants for aggravated assault. Authorities launched a manhunt for Davis, warning the public that he was armed and dangerous, while the U.S. Marshals Service offered a $4,000 reward for tips leading to his arrest.
The Dade County Sheriff's Office later confirmed Davis was taken into custody.
What we don't know:
The GBI did not release the victims' identities or their current conditions. Authorities have not disclosed what led to the gunfire.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI by calling 1-800-597-8477 or online here.
The Source: Information in this story came directly from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Dade County Sheriff's Office.