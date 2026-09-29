Atlanta transportation plan: City hosts open houses for 2040 transit vision

The Brief The Atlanta Department of Transportation is launching a long-term transportation plan to guide city projects through 2040. Transportation officials hosted the first of 12 community open houses on Tuesday night at Hollis Innovation Academy. Residents voiced concerns over dangerous intersections, illegal parking blind spots, and crumbling road infrastructure.



The Atlanta Department of Transportation is seeking community input across all city council districts to shape a comprehensive transit plan extending through 2040.

Atlanta comprehensive transportation plan

What we know:

City transit leaders hosted the first of 12 public open houses on Tuesday night at Hollis Innovation Academy in District 3. The meeting allowed community members to meet with officials and share feedback on local traffic hazards and infrastructure needs.

Residents raised concerns about poor road conditions and safety risks in northwest Atlanta. Keyana Lawson highlighted disrepair along the Marietta Boulevard and Marietta Street intersection, while Rebecca Bily pointed out that illegal street parking creates hazardous blind spots for drivers.

Transportation officials explained that the plan will identify projects to improve street connectivity, expand mass transit, and increase trail access. John Saxton, mobility planning director for the department, revealed his key consideration for the plan.

"Eliminating traffic fatalities is a big priority for this plan, and this is an opportunity to identify the projects that are going to get us to zero," Saxton said.

Atlanta City Council District 3 Councilor Byron Amos noted that gathering public feedback is the essential first step before city leaders can allocate funding for specific infrastructure improvements.

"The first part to understand what the community is looking for put it inside of a plan," Amos said. "Then we can start talking about funding the different parts of that plan."

Upcoming public open houses

What's next:

Transportation officials will continue hosting open houses across every city council district through mid-November.

Residents can submit feedback in person at the district meetings or through an online portal. The completed plan is scheduled for publication in Fall 2027.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released specific cost estimates or funding sources for the individual projects that will be included in the final 2040 proposal.