Man killed near northeast DeKalb County apartment complex

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 19, 2025 8:47pm EDT
DeKalb County
The Brief

    • Officers responded to reports of someone shot in the 2300 block of Peachwood Circle around 7 a.m. on Saturday.
    • Once there, officers found a man in his 40s who had been shot.
    • Officers detained two people, officials said.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police said a man was killed near a northeast DeKalb County apartment complex early Saturday morning. 

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of someone shot in the 2300 block of Peachwood Circle around 7 a.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers found a man in his 40s who had been shot. He died from his injuries, according to police. 

Officers detained two people, officials said. 

What we don't know:

Police haven't released any names. Officers said the investigation is in its early stages. 

The Source: Information in this article came from a release by the DeKalb County Police Department. 

