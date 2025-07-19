Man killed near northeast DeKalb County apartment complex

The Brief Officers responded to reports of someone shot in the 2300 block of Peachwood Circle around 7 a.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers found a man in his 40s who had been shot. Officers detained two people, officials said.



Police said a man was killed near a northeast DeKalb County apartment complex early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of someone shot in the 2300 block of Peachwood Circle around 7 a.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers found a man in his 40s who had been shot. He died from his injuries, according to police.

Officers detained two people, officials said.

What we don't know:

Police haven't released any names. Officers said the investigation is in its early stages.