Braves drop Game 2 to Phillies in 10th-inning thriller at Truist Park

The Brief Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead 10th-inning home run at Truist Park to force a deciding Game 3 in the Wild Card Series. Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper hit back-to-back homers in the eighth inning to wipe out Atlanta’s late advantage. The Braves fell 4-3 despite leading late and holding a Game 1 series lead in Atlanta.



The Atlanta Braves saw their late-game advantage vanish Wednesday afternoon as Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the 10th inning, handing the Philadelphia Phillies a 4-3 victory at Truist Park and forcing a deciding Game 3 in their National League Wild Card Series.

Braves Truist Park battle

What we know:

Bohm sent a 1-1 pitch from Atlanta reliever Didlier Fuentes into the right-field seats with the score tied 3-3 in extras to give Philadelphia the win. Atlanta surrendered 12 hits on the day and went scoreless over the final three innings after securing a 5-3 win in Game 1. Philadelphia launched its winning push in the ninth inning when Edmundo Sosa hit an infield single off Raisel Iglesias, though Sosa left the game after limping to first base with an apparent leg injury.

Atlanta bullpen collapse

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the Atlanta bullpen will regroup for Thursday's elimination game after Dylan Lee gave up back-to-back home runs to Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper in the top of the eighth inning. Schwarber launched a 447-foot solo shot to right field before Harper followed on the very next pitch to erase a 2-1 Braves lead. Team officials have also not given an update on Sosa's status for the series decider.

Sean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after being save at second base in front of Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Expand

Early offensive exchanges

Timeline:

Philadelphia took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Trea Turner doubled off Braves starter Tyler Mahle and scored on a Harper single.

Atlanta leveled the score in the bottom half when Ronald Acuña Jr. walked and Matt Olson lined an RBI single off Cristopher Sánchez.

Sánchez pitched six innings for Philadelphia, escaping a bases-loaded jam in the sixth by inducing an inning-ending 3-2-3 double play from Michael Harris II.

Neither team committed an error, with Atlanta totaling nine hits.