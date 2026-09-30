Former deputy accused of paying woman's bills to use home for crimes

The Brief Former Gwinnett County deputy Rylee Willis faces rape and child molestation charges in Butts County. Investigators say Elaine Davidson allowed Willis to use her home to abuse a child. Authorities identified two other potential victims and expect to file additional criminal charges soon.



A former Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputy faces rape and child molestation charges after Butts County investigators uncovered new evidence that he was involved with a child he met online.

Butts County arrest warrants

What we know:

Butts County deputies arrested former Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Deputy Rylee Willis at a home after uncovering evidence of child sex crimes.

Authorities said Willis met a girl online when she was 13 years old and allegedly began molesting her around the time he graduated from a Georgia police academy.

Gwinnett County Police previously charged Willis with two counts of child molestation in January, leading the sheriff’s office to fire him.

After bonding out of jail, Willis moved to Butts County, where deputies received a tip that he had rekindled the illegal relationship.

Sex trafficking investigation

What we don't know:

Deputies also charged Elaine Davidson, claiming she allowed Willis to use her home to commit the crimes in exchange for financial assistance with her bills.

Investigators confirmed they have identified two other potential victims in the case.

Authorities have not released the names of the additional potential victims.

It remains unclear what specific additional charges investigators may file as the probe continues.

Reporting online crimes

What you can do:

The Butts County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has information about online dealings between Willis and children to contact investigators immediately.