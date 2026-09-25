Ex-Gwinnett deputy charged with rape, woman charged with trafficking

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The Brief Former Gwinnett County Sheriff's deputy Rylee Conner Willis and Abigail Elaine Davidson were arrested in Butts County, according to authorities. Willis faces multiple charges including rape, statutory rape, and child molestation, according to officials. Davidson faces charges including human trafficking for sexual servitude and cruelty to children, according to the sheriff's office.



A former Gwinnett County Sheriff's deputy and a woman were arrested after SWAT teams executed a search warrant linked to a child sexual abuse investigation, according to the Butts County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The Butts County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team executed search and arrest warrants on Sept. 15 at a home on B. Dean Patrick Road, according to authorities. Investigators arrested Rylee Conner Willis and Abigail Elaine Davidson at the scene.

According to officials, Willis faces charges including rape, aggravated sodomy, statutory rape, child molestation, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

Investigators noted that Willis was employed as a deputy sheriff with the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office during a portion of the alleged offenses, and was previously arrested in Gwinnett County in January 2026 on separate child molestation allegations.

Davidson faces charges including trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, cruelty to children, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and being a party to a crime of child molestation, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Gary Long confirmed that additional victims have been identified as part of the ongoing investigation, with more charges anticipated as evidence is reviewed.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Gary Long released a statement following the arrests, stressing the gravity of the charges.

"As Sheriff, protecting our children is one of my highest responsibilities," Sheriff Gary Long said in a statement. "It does not matter who you are, what position you hold, or where you work—no one is above the law, and no child should ever be a victim of abuse."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the ages or total number of victims identified in the case.

It's unclear if bond has been set for Willis or Davidson.