Pest infestation reported at Dunwoody apartment complex due to trash

The Brief Residents at a Dunwoody apartment complex say uncollected garbage in hallways is creating foul odors and attracting pests. Community members at Jefferson at the Perimeter pay a mandatory $30 monthly fee for doorstep trash removal. Tenants are seeking legal counsel to break their leases after reporting unanswered emails and unhelpful management.



Dunwoody apartment residents are threatening legal action to break their leases as mounting hallway garbage creates foul odors and attracts pest infestations.

Dunwoody apartment trash crisis

What we know:

Residents at the Jefferson at the Perimeter apartments in Dunwoody report that uncollected trash has been piling up outside their doors. Neighbors pay a mandatory $30 monthly fee for doorway garbage pickup, but tenant Amanda Young said management repeatedly fails to respond to email complaints or assist in person. Doorbell camera footage shows extensive piles of garbage accumulating in shared hallways, causing pervasive odors throughout the buildings.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Garbage bags sit outside unit doors at Jefferson at the Perimeter in Dunwoody, creating severe health concerns as tenants report cockroaches and rat infestations on September 25, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Pest infestation health concerns

What they're saying:

Tenants report that the lingering waste has attracted large rats and cockroaches into their living spaces. Resident Gina said huge rats are roaming the area and cockroaches have fallen onto her twice while she was bedridden. Another tenant, Britt, described the living conditions as feeling like a landfill and expressed frustration over paying for non-existent service since moving in back in April.

Potential legal lease terminations

What we don't know:

Management at the Jefferson at the Perimeter has not publicly responded to resident complaints or explained the ongoing collection delays. Frustrated tenants are currently weighing their options, including hiring attorneys to break their lease agreements, claiming property management is taking advantage of their inability to fight indefinitely.