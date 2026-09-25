Pest infestation reported at Dunwoody apartment complex due to trash
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody apartment residents are threatening legal action to break their leases as mounting hallway garbage creates foul odors and attracts pest infestations.
Dunwoody apartment trash crisis
What we know:
Residents at the Jefferson at the Perimeter apartments in Dunwoody report that uncollected trash has been piling up outside their doors. Neighbors pay a mandatory $30 monthly fee for doorway garbage pickup, but tenant Amanda Young said management repeatedly fails to respond to email complaints or assist in person. Doorbell camera footage shows extensive piles of garbage accumulating in shared hallways, causing pervasive odors throughout the buildings.
Garbage bags sit outside unit doors at Jefferson at the Perimeter in Dunwoody, creating severe health concerns as tenants report cockroaches and rat infestations on September 25, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).
Pest infestation health concerns
What they're saying:
Tenants report that the lingering waste has attracted large rats and cockroaches into their living spaces. Resident Gina said huge rats are roaming the area and cockroaches have fallen onto her twice while she was bedridden. Another tenant, Britt, described the living conditions as feeling like a landfill and expressed frustration over paying for non-existent service since moving in back in April.
Potential legal lease terminations
What we don't know:
Management at the Jefferson at the Perimeter has not publicly responded to resident complaints or explained the ongoing collection delays. Frustrated tenants are currently weighing their options, including hiring attorneys to break their lease agreements, claiming property management is taking advantage of their inability to fight indefinitely.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from video footage recorded by residents, as well as interviews conducted by a digital reporter with tenants living at the complex.