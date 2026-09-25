Good Samaritan rescues 2 fishermen 75 miles off Brunswick

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A Coast Guard Station Mayport Response Boat – Medium boat crew approaches the motor vessel American Phoenix to conduct a passenger transfer offshore of Mayport, Florida, Sept. 21, 2026. Coast Guard Southeast District watchstanders received an emergency position indicating radio beacon alert and directed multiple Coast Guard air and surface assets along with the American Phoenix, who conducted a successful rescue approximately 75 miles off the coast of Brunswick, Georgia. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

The Brief Two mariners were rescued Monday morning after their 30-foot fishing vessel sank roughly 75 miles offshore of Brunswick. A good Samaritan ship picked up the men as they clung to a bean bag in the ocean. The Coast Guard transported both men ashore near Mayport without any serious injuries reported.



A good Samaritan ship and the Coast Guard rescued two mariners Monday after their fishing boat suddenly sank 75 miles off the coast of Brunswick.

Emergency offshore rescue

What we know:

Two men, Calvin Roman and Zachary Wade, had been fishing since Saturday when their 30-foot boat abruptly started taking on water Monday.

One crew member swam down to retrieve a sinking emergency beacon before the vessel went under.

Watchstanders received the distress signal at 6:50 a.m. and requested help from the nearby motor vessel American Phoenix, whose crew pulled the men from the water as they clung to a bean bag.

Safe arrival ashore

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what caused the 30-foot boat to take on water so fast.

Coast Guard Station Mayport sent a rescue boat to rendezvous with the American Phoenix about four miles offshore, taking the mariners aboard and bringing them safely to land.

No serious injuries were reported.