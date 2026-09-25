Cobb deputy's jaw broken in jail attack by murder suspect, authorities say

The Brief A Cobb County Sheriff's deputy was hospitalized with a broken jaw and concussion after being attacked by a detainee, according to authorities. Officials confirmed the detainee is a murder suspect currently awaiting extradition to Tennessee. The deputy is expected to make a full recovery, according to the sheriff's office.



A deputy was hospitalized with significant injuries on Friday after being attacked by a murder suspect inside the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, according to authorities.

What we know:

The attack happened inside the facility as the deputy was working, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

Officials stated the deputy was taken to a hospital, where medical staff treated him for a broken jaw and a concussion.

The detainee who attacked the officer is currently being held at the jail as a murder suspect awaiting extradition to Tennessee, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office Criminal Investigations Unit has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Craig Owens addressed the assault and commended the staff's quick action.

"Today’s incident serves as a stark reminder that, despite our best efforts, detention center operations can be extremely dangerous," Owens said. "Our deputy remains in good spirits and is expected to make a full recovery. I commend our jail staff and leadership for their swift actions to care for their coworker, protect other detainees, and maintain order."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the injured deputy or the identity of the detainee involved in the attack.

Officials have not yet specified what additional charges the detainee will face as a result of the incident.