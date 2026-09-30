Why Atlanta just paused its $68M jail deal with Fulton County

The Brief Atlanta leaders delayed a vote on a $68 million jail deal with Fulton County to make legislative tweaks. The proposed 50-year lease agreement would allow the city of Atlanta to pay $1 annually, for 50 years< to lease space from the county. City officials say the arrangement could save Atlanta taxpayers up to $20 million per year in operating costs.



Atlanta officials put the brakes on a proposed $68 million deal to sell the city's jail facility to Fulton County Wednesday, holding the legislation for additional study.

Atlanta jail lease agreement

What we know:

City of Atlanta officials modified legislation regarding the proposed $68 million jail deal on Wednesday. Under the updated terms, the City of Atlanta would pay $1 per year to lease space for 50 years. Mayor Andre Dickens and Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts originally agreed to the $68 million deal terms several weeks ago.

What we don't know:

City council members have not yet decided how they will allocate the expected financial savings realized from the deal. Additionally, officials have not addressed public concerns regarding whether Fulton County has enough staff to properly operate the city jail.

Atlanta city detention center savings

By the numbers:

It currently costs approximately $30 million per year to operate the detention center's existing footprint. City leaders project the 50-year lease will save Atlanta between $18 million and $20 million annually in operating costs.

What's next:

The Finance Committee plans to bring the controversial deal back up for further discussion in two weeks.