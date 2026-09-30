DeKalb County mother begs for answers after son hit while on skates

The Brief A DeKalb County mother is appealing for information after a driver struck her son on his skates and drove off Tuesday afternoon. Kristopher was found unconscious on the side of River Road near a popular park and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Police said there are no surveillance cameras in the area and are asking anonymous tipsters to come forward.



A DeKalb County mother is begging a hit-and-run driver to turn themselves in after her son was hit on his skates and left unconscious on the side of a road.

DeKalb police hit-and-run investigation

What we know:

DeKalb County police responded to a call at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday along River Road near Ridgetop, close to a popular neighborhood park.

Passersby discovered Kristopher lying unconscious on the side of the road roughly an hour after he was hit. The driver who struck him left the scene without stopping or calling for emergency help.

Kristopher was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital with severe bruises, a heavily swollen forehead, and fluid leaking from his pelvis. His mother, Tiffany White, said he does not remember getting hit and only recalls waking up inside the ambulance. Doctors kept him overnight for observation and expect him to be discharged Wednesday.

"He was laying out there for about an hour before anyone saw him," White said. "It was really scary."

White explained that she and Kristopher had a disagreement before he stormed out of the house on his skates. Since he had turned off his phone location, she did not realize he was lying injured at the top of their street.

"Just come forward and let us know what's going on," White urged. "I just want to know what's going on... It could have been worse. He could have died."

Missing surveillance evidence

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of the suspect's vehicle because there are no surveillance cameras in the area where the crash happened.

Investigators have not identified any direct eyewitnesses to the collision.

What you can do:

DeKalb County police are asking anyone with information about the crash or the driver involved to step forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous by texting the keyword "DKPD" to 847411 or use the online form here.