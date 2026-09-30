Brother and sister face felony charges after Jefferson home invasion

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The Brief Jefferson police arrested a brother and sister following an early morning home invasion and armed robbery. Robert James Cooper faces multiple severe felony counts, including first-degree home invasion and firearm possession. Nicole Ashley Cooper was taken into custody Tuesday for her alleged involvement in the violent incident.



Two siblings are behind bars after police said they broke into a Jefferson home during an armed robbery early Tuesday morning.

Jefferson armed robbery arrest

What we know:

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Robert James Cooper of Jefferson on Wednesday afternoon.

He faces charges including first-degree home invasion, aggravated assault, armed robbery, obstructing an emergency call, firearm possession by a convicted felon, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, three counts of simple assault, and misdemeanor obstruction, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators also arrested his sister, 36-year-old Nicole Ashley Cooper of Jefferson, on Tuesday.

She faces charges of party to a crime for home invasion, simple assault under the Family Violence Act, and criminal trespass, according to the sheriff's office.

Jackson County police investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding potential injuries or whether any property was recovered following the home invasion.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has not disclosed a motive for the incident or clarified the relationship between the suspects and the victims.