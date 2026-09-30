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Brother and sister face felony charges after Jefferson home invasion

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Jackson County
Published September 30, 2026 8:17 PM EDT
Published September 30, 2026 8:17 PM EDT
article

Robert James Cooper and Nicole Ashley Cooper (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Jefferson police arrested a brother and sister following an early morning home invasion and armed robbery. 
    • Robert James Cooper faces multiple severe felony counts, including first-degree home invasion and firearm possession. 
    • Nicole Ashley Cooper was taken into custody Tuesday for her alleged involvement in the violent incident. 

JEFFERSON, Ga. - Two siblings are behind bars after police said they broke into a Jefferson home during an armed robbery early Tuesday morning. 

Jefferson armed robbery arrest

What we know:

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Robert James Cooper of Jefferson on Wednesday afternoon. 

He faces charges including first-degree home invasion, aggravated assault, armed robbery, obstructing an emergency call, firearm possession by a convicted felon, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, three counts of simple assault, and misdemeanor obstruction, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. 

Investigators also arrested his sister, 36-year-old Nicole Ashley Cooper of Jefferson, on Tuesday. 

She faces charges of party to a crime for home invasion, simple assault under the Family Violence Act, and criminal trespass, according to the sheriff's office. 

Jackson County police investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding potential injuries or whether any property was recovered following the home invasion. 

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has not disclosed a motive for the incident or clarified the relationship between the suspects and the victims. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, who detailed the arrests and charges in an official statement. 

Jackson CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety