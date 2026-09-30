Brother and sister face felony charges after Jefferson home invasion
JEFFERSON, Ga. - Two siblings are behind bars after police said they broke into a Jefferson home during an armed robbery early Tuesday morning.
Jefferson armed robbery arrest
What we know:
Deputies arrested 32-year-old Robert James Cooper of Jefferson on Wednesday afternoon.
He faces charges including first-degree home invasion, aggravated assault, armed robbery, obstructing an emergency call, firearm possession by a convicted felon, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, three counts of simple assault, and misdemeanor obstruction, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators also arrested his sister, 36-year-old Nicole Ashley Cooper of Jefferson, on Tuesday.
She faces charges of party to a crime for home invasion, simple assault under the Family Violence Act, and criminal trespass, according to the sheriff's office.
Jackson County police investigation
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details regarding potential injuries or whether any property was recovered following the home invasion.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has not disclosed a motive for the incident or clarified the relationship between the suspects and the victims.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, who detailed the arrests and charges in an official statement.