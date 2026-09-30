Search leads to drug, firearm charges for Hart County man, sheriff says
HART COUNTY, Ga. - A Hart County man faces drug and weapons charges after deputies executed a search warrant at his home Monday evening.
What we know:
Deputies executed the search warrant around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 at a residence on B-Bailey Road.
The raid stemmed from an ongoing investigation sparked by community complaints regarding suspected illegal drug activity at the location. During the search, deputies arrested 33-year-old Phillip Dalton Hulsey.
Hulsey was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, criminal attempt to possess marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of drug-related objects.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not specified the exact quantities of narcotics or types of firearms seized during the search.
The Source: Information in this story came directly from an official press release from the Hart County Sheriff's Office.