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Search leads to drug, firearm charges for Hart County man, sheriff says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia
Published September 30, 2026 8:44 PM EDT
Published September 30, 2026 8:44 PM EDT
article

The Hart County Sheriff's Office recovered multiple firearms, suspected drugs, and drug paraphernalia during a search warrant execution on B-Bailey Road. (Credit: Hart County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Deputies arrested 33-year-old Phillip Dalton Hulsey following a search warrant on B-Bailey Road Monday evening.
    • Investigators executed the warrant after receiving community complaints about suspected drug activity at the home.
    • Hulsey faces multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during a felony.

HART COUNTY, Ga. - A Hart County man faces drug and weapons charges after deputies executed a search warrant at his home Monday evening.

What we know:

Deputies executed the search warrant around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 at a residence on B-Bailey Road.

The raid stemmed from an ongoing investigation sparked by community complaints regarding suspected illegal drug activity at the location. During the search, deputies arrested 33-year-old Phillip Dalton Hulsey.

Hulsey was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, criminal attempt to possess marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of drug-related objects.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not specified the exact quantities of narcotics or types of firearms seized during the search.

The Source: Information in this story came directly from an official press release from the Hart County Sheriff's Office. 

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