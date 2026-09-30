Search leads to drug, firearm charges for Hart County man, sheriff says

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The Brief Deputies arrested 33-year-old Phillip Dalton Hulsey following a search warrant on B-Bailey Road Monday evening. Investigators executed the warrant after receiving community complaints about suspected drug activity at the home. Hulsey faces multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during a felony.



A Hart County man faces drug and weapons charges after deputies executed a search warrant at his home Monday evening.

What we know:

Deputies executed the search warrant around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 at a residence on B-Bailey Road.

The raid stemmed from an ongoing investigation sparked by community complaints regarding suspected illegal drug activity at the location. During the search, deputies arrested 33-year-old Phillip Dalton Hulsey.

Hulsey was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, criminal attempt to possess marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of drug-related objects.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not specified the exact quantities of narcotics or types of firearms seized during the search.