Georgia remembers Jimmy Carter on his 102nd birthday

The Brief Celebrations in Plains, Atlanta and Gwinnett County honor what would have been former President Jimmy Carter’s 102nd birthday. Gwinnett County plans illuminated landmarks, a children’s book reading and volunteer service projects. Georgia’s Own Credit Union is displaying a Carter portrait 450 feet above the ground throughout Thursday.



Georgia communities are celebrating the life of former President Jimmy Carter on Thursday, Oct. 1, which would have been his 102nd birthday.

Tributes are underway in his hometown of Plains and in Gwinnett County, with activities recognizing his legacy of peace and service.

Free museum admission

The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library is offering free admission today in honor of the late president.

Gwinnett County honors Carter

The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center and the Jimmy Carter Boulevard bridge will be illuminated in blue and white Thursday. The colors symbolize peace in recognition of Carter’s legacy.

A county commissioner will also read children’s books about Carter’s life and other themes at the public library in Norcross.

The observance continues Friday with volunteer service projects, including one supporting Habitat for Humanity, an organization that Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, supported for years.

A portrait above Atlanta

Georgia’s Own Credit Union is honoring Carter with a large portrait displayed 450 feet above the ground throughout Thursday.

The portrait is based on a mural created by local artist Dane Jefferson in 2020.