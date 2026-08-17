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I-285 reopening on Atlanta's west side delayed Monday morning

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Updated August 17, 2026 5:10 AM EDT Published August 17, 2026 5:09 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • All lanes of I-285 remain closed between Cascade Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
    • The closure is tied to ongoing road work on the west side of the Perimeter.
    • Drivers traveling through the area should use alternate routes and expect delays.

ATLANTA - Drivers traveling on Interstate 285 on Atlanta’s west side are facing delays as a full shutdown remains in place because of ongoing road work.

All lanes of I-285 are closed between Cascade Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Although the interstate was originally scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m., the reopening has been delayed until 8 a.m., according to Georgia Department of Transportation.

Drivers who normally travel through the affected stretch of the Perimeter will need to use alternate routes while the closure remains in effect.

Motorists should allow additional travel time and expect delays in the surrounding area as traffic is diverted from the interstate.

The Source

  • Information provided by Georgia Department of Transportation. 

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