The Brief A dead raccoon tested positive for rabies in the Walton Woods Circle area of DeKalb County on Tuesday. County health officials have confirmed at least six animal rabies cases across DeKalb County this year, including bats, raccoons and a cat. Georgia law requires pet owners to keep dogs, cats and ferrets current on rabies vaccinations and registered with animal control.



A dead raccoon found in the Walton Woods Circle area tested positive for rabies on Tuesday, prompting DeKalb County officials to warn residents to protect their pets and secure outdoor food sources.

Walton Woods Circle rabies case

What we know:

A dead raccoon tested positive for the virus in the Walton Woods Circle area on Tuesday, according to DeKalb County Government Communications.

Vaccinations effectively protect both humans and pets from rabies. Under Georgia law, pet owners must keep dogs, cats and ferrets up to date on their rabies shots, and residents are responsible for vaccinating pets every year and registering the tag with DeKalb County Animal Control.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if any people or domestic animals came into contact with the infected raccoon in the Walton Woods Circle neighborhood. Authorities also have not released details on how the animal was found or whether additional testing is underway in the immediate area.

DeKalb County rabies cases

By the numbers:

Georgia is a rabies-endemic state where the virus circulates year-round among wildlife, and DeKalb County has logged at least six confirmed animal cases this year, according to county health officials.

Previous cases include three bats found in the Stone Mountain area, south DeKalb County and along Terry Mill Road between July and August. Officials also confirmed two other raccoons near the Gresham Park recreation complex in January and along Meadow Rock Drive in a Decatur neighborhood in October, as well as a dead cat in the Lithonia area in May.

DeKalb County Animal Control guidance

What you can do:

DeKalb County Animal Control urges residents to secure outdoor trash cans and remove outdoor pet food to avoid attracting wildlife. Residents must also immediately report any animal bites or scratches.

To report a bite or get more information, contact DeKalb County Animal Control at 404-294-2996, ext. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call 404-294-2519 after hours.