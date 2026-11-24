The Brief Coweta County deputies and partner agencies assembled 150 free bicycles for struggling families and adults in recovery ahead of Christmas. Community donors provided the full funding upfront for the bikes and helmets, which Bridging the GAP will distribute. Adult bicycles will go to participants in Coweta FORCE to provide reliable transportation for jobs and recovery meetings.



Coweta County sheriff’s deputies and partner agencies built 150 bicycles Saturday for local families and adults recovering from substance abuse, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

Coweta County deputies build bikes

What we know:

Deputies and partner agencies donated their time Saturday to assemble 150 bicycles for the community ahead of Christmas, the sheriff's office said. Private donations funded the bicycles and helmets, and the local charity Bridging the GAP will distribute them to deserving families.

For the first time, the group also built bicycles for adults, Sheriff Lenn Wood said. Those adult bicycles will go to participants in Coweta FORCE, a local program for people dealing with substance abuse.

Community steps up with funding

By the numbers:

150: Total bicycles assembled by deputies and partner agencies on Saturday.

First time: The program secured all necessary funding beforehand through community donations and expanded to include adult bicycles.

Sheriff explains the local impact

What they're saying:

Wood noted that maintaining a close-knit atmosphere remains a priority as the county grows.

"As big as Coweta's getting, we still want to maintain that hometown feel. And the community events that we're part of and able to attend just makes it that much more fun," Wood said.

The sheriff also explained how the adult bicycles will support individuals working through recovery in the Coweta FORCE program.

"But it gives them a chance to have their own transportation and not having to rely on somebody else. But they can get jobs and they can go to meetings. And it just helps everybody," Wood said.

Program details still unavailable

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not specified the exact breakdown of how many bicycles were built for children versus adults. Officials also have not announced the total dollar amount raised by private donors or the specific date Bridging the GAP will distribute the bicycles.