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The Brief Gwinnett County police arrested 20-year-old Patrice Saddler Jackson after she allegedly stole a cell phone during a Facebook Marketplace meetup in Buford and ran over the seller with her vehicle. Investigators used Flock license plate cameras to identify Jackson's vehicle within five minutes of the Nov. 18 robbery, leading to her arrest by Smyrna police shortly afterward. Jackson faces charges of robbery, aggravated assault and aggravated battery, while the victim is recovering from serious, non-life-threatening injuries.



A 20-year-old woman faces felony charges after Gwinnett County police said she stole a cell phone during a Facebook Marketplace meetup in Buford and ran over the seller while driving away.

What we know:

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers responded shortly after noon on Nov. 18 to a reported robbery at the Murphy Gas Station in the 3800 block of Buford Drive.

Investigators said the victim had arranged to meet 20-year-old Patrice Saddler Jackson at the gas station to sell a cell phone through Facebook Marketplace. During the exchange, Jackson allegedly took the phone and got back into her vehicle without paying.

When the victim tried to stop her, Jackson allegedly dragged and ran over the seller with her vehicle before fleeing the scene, police said. The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Using Flock license plate reader cameras, Gwinnett County detectives identified Jackson’s vehicle within five minutes of the robbery and alerted surrounding law enforcement agencies, police said.

Smyrna police officers spotted and stopped the vehicle shortly afterward and took Jackson into custody.

Detectives charged Jackson with robbery, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's identity, details about the make and model of Jackson's vehicle, or where she is currently being held.

What you can do:

Following the incident, Gwinnett County police reminded residents that designated e-commerce exchange zones are available at police headquarters and precincts across the county.

The marked parking spaces offer a public location for online buyers and sellers to complete transactions and are monitored by video surveillance 24 hours a day, seven days a week.