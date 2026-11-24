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The Brief Atlanta Safari Park in Commerce has welcomed 19-year-old Maximus Amphibius, the first Nile hippopotamus in Georgia history. Weighing 4,510 pounds, Max is currently in quarantine as he settles into a custom habitat built over more than a year with grasslands, a spring-fed pond and specialized winter housing. Guests can catch early glimpses of Max exploring his new space ahead of the exhibit's official public opening in December 2026.



Georgia has its first Nile hippopotamus just in time for the holidays, as Atlanta Safari Park welcomed a 4,510-pound newcomer to its Commerce facility this week.

What we know:

The 19-year-old male hippopotamus, named Maximus Amphibius, or "Max," arrived at the 150-acre drive-thru park in Commerce following more than a year of habitat construction, park officials announced Monday.

To prepare for Max's arrival, Atlanta Safari Park built a large natural exhibit featuring open grasslands, a spacious spring-fed pond and specialized winter housing tailored to the species' needs.

Nile hippopotamuses are classified as vulnerable in the wild, and park officials said Max will serve as an ambassador for conservation efforts supporting wild populations.

Maximus Amphibius, a 19-year-old, 4,510-pound Nile hippopotamus and the first of his species in Georgia, opens his mouth wide inside his new habitat ahead of his December public exhibit debut at Atlanta Safari Park off Interstate 85 in Commerce on No Expand

What we don't know:

Park officials have not announced an exact date in December for the exhibit's official grand opening, where Max was relocated from or whether the park plans to bring in additional hippopotamuses in the future.

What you can do:

While Max completes his initial quarantine period and adjusts to his new surroundings, visitors can catch a glimpse of him exploring the habitat ahead of the exhibit's official December opening.

Atlanta Safari Park, which houses more than 400 animals from around the world, is located just off Interstate 85 at Exit 154 in Commerce, about 78 miles, or a roughly 95-minute drive, northeast of downtown Atlanta.

The park opens daily at 9 a.m., with final admission at 4 p.m. You can learn more here: atlantasafaripark.com.