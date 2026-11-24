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The Brief Whitfield County Animal Control deputies rescued 19 dogs showing clear signs of starvation from a home on Polk Way after receiving an animal cruelty tip. The dogs were taken to the Whitfield County Animal Shelter for care. Tammy Lollis was arrested and charged with 19 counts of cruelty to animals, according to authorities.



Nineteen starving dogs were rescued from a Whitfield County home on Tuesday, and one woman is facing 19 counts of animal cruelty following an investigation by local animal control deputies.

What we know:

Whitfield County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Polk Way on Tuesday after receiving a tip regarding suspected animal cruelty.

Following an investigation at the home, deputies rescued 19 dogs that showed clear signs of starvation, according to the sheriff's office. All 19 animals were taken to the Whitfield County Animal Shelter.

Tammy Lollis was taken into custody and charged with 19 counts of cruelty to animals.

What they're saying:

In a statement announcing the arrest, the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office urged residents to ensure pets receive basic care and humane living conditions.

"Animal ownership comes with a huge responsibility. They rely on us to care for them properly," the sheriff's office said. "Please make sure your animals have adequate food, water, shelter, and humane living conditions. Know the law, follow it, and let’s show our pets the compassion and care they deserve. If you aren’t prepared to properly care for an animal, you shouldn’t own one."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the current medical conditions of the 19 rescued dogs.