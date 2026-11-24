The Brief A northwest Atlanta turkey giveaway hosted by Grammy-winning rapper T.I. and his family drew hundreds of families Tuesday to Jackson Memorial church. Now in its 21st year, the annual drive aims to feed over 2,700 families this Thanksgiving with support from Mayor Andre Dickens and major corporations. T.I. also discussed joining Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms' transition team to help address grassroots community needs across Georgia.



Hundreds of families packed the parking lot of Jackson Memorial church in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday for an annual Thanksgiving turkey and food giveaway started by Grammy-winning rapper T.I. and his family.

Northwest Atlanta turkey giveaway

What we know:

Cars lined up throughout the day at the church as volunteers distributed holiday meals to residents across southwest and northwest Atlanta.

The annual event aims to feed more than 2,700 families in need this Thanksgiving.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined the effort alongside major corporate sponsors including Humana, United Healthcare, Atlanta Life, Publix, Kroger, QT and Amazon.

Two decades of family tradition

The backstory:

The food and turkey drive has run for 21 years after T.I.'s uncles launched the tradition in 2005 with just $200, initially helping 100 families.

Over more than two decades, the family-led effort has grown into a massive community gathering involving multiple generations.

"That voice in my head. It says this is something good that we should continue to do," T.I. said. "My family is in support of it and started it. My uncles, my momma, my aunts, my kids, cousins, my wife. Everyone is here to support the community that supported us first."

Transition team role and community outreach

Dig deeper:

During Tuesday's event, T.I. also addressed his new appointment to Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms' transition team, noting the incoming administration wants to hear directly from everyday residents.

"They just want to know at a grassroots level what are the needs of the community are and what the people in the community are saying and how we can better serve the people who probably would go unnoticed or ignored by a person I. A position of power," T.I. said.

On a lighter note, attendees learned that T.I.'s favorite Thanksgiving dish is fried turkey and dressing, while his wife Tiny noted he also makes a delicious sweet potato pie.

Distribution totals and upcoming drives

What we don't know:

Organizers have not yet released the final count of total meals distributed by the end of Tuesday's event or announced dates for upcoming winter holiday drives.

Ongoing community transition work

What's next:

T.I. will work alongside Gov.-elect Bottoms' transition team to gather grassroots input ahead of the incoming administration's January inauguration.