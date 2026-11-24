The Brief A man died at the hospital after being shot Tuesday afternoon in northwest Atlanta. Police found a shell casing and a trail of blood near the 1300 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway before learning someone had driven the man to Grady Memorial Hospital. He was in critical condition when he arrived at the hospital, where he later died. Homicide detectives are working to figure out what led to the gunfire.



A man is dead following a shooting in the Bankhead neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, where police found a shell casing and a trail of blood.

What we know:

Around 4:23 p.m., Atlanta police received a call about reports of gunshots in the 1300 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW.

No one was at the scene when police got there, just the shell casing and a trail of blood on the ground.

Police soon learned a man who had been shot had already been driven to Grady Memorial Hospital in a private car. He arrived in critical condition and later died.

Homicide and aggravated assault detectives spent Tuesday evening at the scene gathering evidence and trying to piece together what happened.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's name or age, and it is still unclear what led up to the shooting.

Investigators also have not said who drove the man to the hospital, whether they have identified any suspects or if any arrests have been made.