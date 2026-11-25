The Brief Pumpkin pie ranks as the No. 1 Thanksgiving dessert for Georgians, according to a new YouGov survey conducted for Target. While seven in 10 Americans value classic Thanksgiving food traditions, nearly half plan to put their own twist on traditional recipes this year. Alongside classic pumpkin pie, Target is rolling out $5 pies in new sizes and flavors like Apple Caramel Crumb, plus a $30 Thanksgiving meal for six.



Pumpkin pie reigns supreme as Georgia's favorite Thanksgiving dessert, even as nearly half of Americans plan to put a fresh twist on classic holiday recipes this year, according to a new survey from Target.

What we know:

A YouGov survey conducted for Target found that pumpkin pie ranks as the No. 1 Thanksgiving dessert among Georgians.

Nationally, seven in 10 Americans say they value Thanksgiving food traditions, yet nearly half of those celebrating plan to put their own spin on a classic dish.

Survey results also show that desserts and side dishes are the primary areas where shoppers see the most room to add a personal touch to their holiday table.

Dig deeper:

To cater to both traditionalists and shoppers looking for new flavors, Target has expanded its assortment of $5 pies, sides, appetizers, and wine with limited-time offers throughout November.

New bakery additions include Favorite Day pies in new sizes and flavors like Apple Caramel Crumb.

Target is also launching nearly 60 new food and beverage items across its stores, alongside a $30 Thanksgiving meal bundle for six and Good & Gather frozen turkeys priced at 79 cents per pound.