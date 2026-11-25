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The Brief Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms will take the oath of office as Georgia's 84th governor on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2027, at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. The 11 a.m. ceremony will also include the swearing-in of Lt. Gov.-elect Josh McLaurin and other statewide constitutional officers. Transition officials say the larger venue was selected to accommodate high public interest following a historic midterm election that drew record voter turnout.



Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms has officially unveiled the initial plans for her upcoming inauguration, setting the stage for Georgians across the state to witness the historic transition of power in downtown Atlanta.

What we know:

Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms will take the oath of office as Georgia's 84th governor at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2027, at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta, her transition team announced on Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at State Farm Arena, located at 1 State Farm Drive in Atlanta.

Along with Bottoms, the event will include the oath of office for Lt. Gov.-elect Josh McLaurin and Georgia's other statewide constitutional officers.

"Due to the tremendous interest in this event, we will host the inauguration at State Farm Arena to enable Georgians from across the state to participate in the ceremony," Transition Chief of Staff Tharon Johnson said in a statement.

What's next:

Bottoms is working with her transition team ahead of the January swearing-in to prepare for her first day in office.

Her campaign priorities include lowering costs for Georgia families, expanding access to healthcare, and strengthening Georgia schools.

"Ahead of inauguration, Governor-Elect Bottoms is working with her transition team to hit the ground running on day one with an agenda focused on lowering costs, creating opportunity and building a stronger future for every Georgia community," Johnson said.

Additional information regarding ceremony logistics, tickets, and inaugural ball plans is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

What we don't know:

Transition officials have not yet released details on how the public can obtain tickets for the ceremony.

Plans for the inaugural ball and specific program details for the event also remain unannounced.

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