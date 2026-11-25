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The Brief Cobb County police officer Jared Israel, 46, died Nov. 17 after suffering a medical emergency. Israel joined the department in 2007. His memorial service was held last weekend. A GoFundMe for his wife and four children has raised more than $70,000.



Donations are growing for the family of a Cobb County police officer who died last week after suffering a medical emergency.

What we know:

Jared Israel, 46, died Nov. 17. He joined the Cobb County Police Department in 2007. No additional details about the circumstances of his death were provided.

Israel’s memorial service was held last weekend. A GoFundMe organized to support his wife and four children has raised more than $70,000.