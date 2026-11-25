GoFundMe raises more than $70K for family of Cobb officer
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COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Donations are growing for the family of a Cobb County police officer who died last week after suffering a medical emergency.
What we know:
Jared Israel, 46, died Nov. 17. He joined the Cobb County Police Department in 2007. No additional details about the circumstances of his death were provided.
Israel’s memorial service was held last weekend. A GoFundMe organized to support his wife and four children has raised more than $70,000.