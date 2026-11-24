The Brief The Georgia NAACP and its Henry County branch want to meet with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation over the Stockbridge police shooting of Tyrie Howse. Civil rights leaders are demanding the release of body-camera footage and a transparent review of the Henry County officer's use of force. Investigators say the 16-year-old ran with a gun, while cellphone video reviewed by his family shows he was shot in the back of the head.



Civil rights leaders with the Georgia NAACP and its Henry County branch are demanding a meeting with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to address the fatal police shooting of 16-year-old Tyrie Howse in Stockbridge.

Henry County police shooting details

What we know:

A Henry County police officer shot and killed Howse on Nov. 3 in a Krispy Kreme parking lot on Highway 138. The Woodland High School honor roll junior aspired to become a pediatric nurse.

According to the GBI, an officer approached Howse and a 17-year-old after the older teen handed Howse a gun. Investigators say Howse then ran before the shooting occurred.

However, cellphone video and photos reviewed by Howse's family and attorney Ben Crump tell a different story. They say the 16-year-old was shot in the back of the head and his right upper bicep.

Georgia NAACP demands transparency

What they're saying:

Georgia NAACP President Gwenette Westbrook says those conflicting details are why the organization wants to sit down with state investigators. She emphasized the need for accountability when young Black men die in police encounters.

"The Georgia NAACP stand is the fact that so often we have black young men killed by police officers and a lot of times there’s no, they’re not prosecuted," Westbrook said. "It’s very seldom that when things like this happen, law enforcement is not prosecuted. I want to make it clear that we have good law enforcement officers. We do support our law enforcement but when things like this happens, you know people have to be held accountable."

Westbrook said the group wants transparency regarding surveillance and body-camera footage during the open investigation.

"We would like some transparency as far as the videos, the surveillance or whatever that they may have that we could have a meeting," Westbrook said. "I know this is an open investigation and they probably won’t release, but they have an obligation to release that the attorney during this investigation. Yes of course we want to make sure there’s transparency."

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Civil rights groups' core requests

What you can do:

Alongside the release and preservation of all body-camera footage, the NAACP is calling for a thorough, independent and impartial investigation into the incident.

Leaders also want a transparent accounting of the events leading up to the shooting and a full review of the officer's actions, training and departmental use-of-force policies.

SEE ALSO: Funeral details released for Henry County teen killed in police shooting

GBI investigation status

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the GBI will accept the NAACP's request for a meeting. FOX 5 reached out to the agency for a statement and a response to the meeting request, but officials have not yet replied.